Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match for its One Afternoon Only event.

Jack Cartwheel will face off against Shane Mercer at the event on Sunday, December 4th at The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Here is the updated card for the show that will air live on FITE+:

— Effy vs. Cole Radrick.

— Tony Deppen vs. Billie Starkz.

— Jimmy Lloyd, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope vs. John Wayne Murdoch, Reed Bentley & Mad Man Pondo.

— Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie.

— Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders.

Appearances from GCW World Champion Nick Gage, Allie Katch, Sawyer Wreck, The Second Gear Crew and more.