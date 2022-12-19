GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Leon Slater as part of their GCW Til’ Infinity event.

The show takes place on December 31st at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Previously announced for the event:

— Los Macizos vs. Masha Slamovich & AKIRA.

— Maki Itoh vs. Allie Katch.

— John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck.

— “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio.

Appearances from Nick Gage, El Hijo del Vikingo, Willie Mack, Nick Wayne and more.