GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Brandon Williams as part of their GCW vs. New South event.

The show takes place on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin’ River Brewery in Florence, Alabama.

Bussy vs. The Carnies, Los Macizos vs. Infrared, plus appearances from Nick Gage, Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver and more has been announced for the show.