Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event on Saturday, December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois.

Effy will face off against John Wayne Murdoch. The show will air live on FITE+. Here is the updated card:

Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole Radrick for the GCW World Championship.

Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) (c) vs. Team ECW (2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a Triple Threat Match for the GCW World Tag Team Championships.

Sawyer Wreck vs. Mad Man Pondo.

Appearances from Nick Wayne, Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver and more.