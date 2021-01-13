IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new tag team matchup for this Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay per view. Knockouts star Tenille Dashwood teams up with Kaleb to take on Crazzy Steve and Rosemary following an angle from last night’s episode of IMPACT on AXS.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL:

-The Karate Man versus Ethan Page

-Eddie Edwards versus Sami Callihan in a Barbed Wire Massacre matchup

-Tommy Dreamer/Rhino/Cousin Jake versus Eric Young/Joe Doering/Cody Deaner

-Rosemary/Crazzy Steve versus Tenille Dashwood/Kaleb

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Taya Valkyrie for the IMPACT Knockouts title

-Manik versus Chris Bey versus Rohit Raju for the IMPACT X-Division title

-Kiera Hogan/Tasha Steelz versus Havok/Nevaeh for the IMPACT Knockouts tag team titles

-Kenny Omega/Good Brothers versus Rich Swann/MCMG