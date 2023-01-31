Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella has been added to at MLW SuperFight’23 this Saturday. MLW issued the following:

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella at MLW SuperFight’23 this Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

DRAGONGATE’s La Estrella will face the undefeated Sam Adonis in what promises to be a fascinating showcase of DRAGONTATE’s brand of lucharesu vs. Adonis’ lucha.

Adonis, who made his MLW debut this past fall looks to continue his undefeated streak as he collides with the acrobatic aerial attacks of Estrella.

For La Estrella, this match is a critical turning point in his excursion to MLW. A win against Adonis, a perennial main eventer in Mexico and dominant force in MLW, would cement La Estrella’s reputation and earn him immense respect back in his Kobe, Japan homebase.

Meanwhile, Adonis looks to continue to showcase to league officials that he is fast-climbing challenger for gold. A high-profile inter-promotional win would pad his case to enter MLW’s top 10 rankings.

Will Estrella emerge victorious or will Adonis annihilate yet another competitor in an MLW ring?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

NO ROPES CATCH WRESTLING MATCH!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy The FBI

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Billie Starkz

HARDCORE MATCH!

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious

Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA

B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo

Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Samoan SWAT Team

Plus MORE!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

