New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they’ve added the EVIl vs. Tetsuya Naito main event matchup from Power Struggle to their lineup on the Roku Channel. Details are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Tetsuya Naito vs EVIL in the Power Struggle main event!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!