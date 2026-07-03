Niko Vance is set to return to singles action on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE announced via social media on Friday that Vance will face Shiloh Hill in a one-on-one match on the Tuesday, July 7 episode of NXT on The CW. The bout marks Vance’s first televised singles match since December 2024, when he competed on NXT Level Up.

The July 7 episode is also shaping up to feature several high-stakes matches. A Four-Way Tag Team Match will determine the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championships, with O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price), DarkState (Cutler James & Osiris Griffin), BirthRight (Uriah Connors & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo), and the team of Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux all set to compete.

Also announced is a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s North American Championship, featuring Izzi Dame, Layla Diggs, Lizzy Rain, and Thea Hail.

Additionally, Kendal Grey (c) vs. Nattie (w/ Nikkita Lyons & Karmen Petrovic) for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Niko Vance vs. Shiloh Hill will take place.

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