Leon Slater vs. JDC has been booked for this Friday’s TNA Final Resolution event.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, TNA announced that Slater will take on JDC on the Countdown show.

You can check out the updated lineup for TNA Final Resolution 2024 below:

Main Card:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Moose vs. KUSHIDA

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Tables Match: The Hardys vs. The System

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

Countdown Show:

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Frankie Kazarian

* JDC vs. Leon Slater

BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ will face @DirtyDangoCurty on December 13 at Countdown To Final Resolution on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta! Head to https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8 for all the details on how to watch. pic.twitter.com/AUA5qOEjZl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 11, 2024

Today marks two years to the day when FTR faced off against The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle, and Dax Harwood took to Twitter to reflect on the epic battle. He wrote,

“At some point, it does become about the money. You give your body, your health, your sanity, your relationships, all to the business. Naturally, you want something to show for it. Sacrificing pieces of yourself, so at the end of the day, when it’s all over, the aches, pain, & heartbreak were worth it.

But that’s not why we start. Maybe for some, sure, but not all.

This is why I started.”

