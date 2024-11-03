We have a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which will be taking place on Wednesday night at the 2300 Arena (ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, PA.

On Sunday, the company announced that Wes Lee will be facing off against Je’Von Evans in a singles match.

You can check out the updated lineup for this Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Hardcore Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice (Guest Referee: Dawn Marie)

* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

* Francine and Rob Van Dam will be in attendance.

This has been weeks in the making. @WWEJeVonEvans and @WesLee_WWE will go one-on-one THIS WEDNESDAY when #WWENXT heads to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia! 📆 WEDNESDAY NOV. 6

📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/Ic71duaspK — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2024

Additionally, WWE has announced 12 international dates for live events that will be taking place overseas.

You can check out the announced shows below:

* Friday, March 14th – WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain

* Saturday, March 15th – WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany

* Sunday, March 16th – WWE live event in Hannover, Germany

* Monday, March 17th – WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium

* Friday, March 21st – WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy

* Saturday, March 22nd – WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland

* Sunday, March 23rd – WWE live event in Nottingham, England

* Monday, March 24th – WWE RAW in Glasgow, Scotland

* Friday, March 28th – WWE SmackDown in London, England

* Saturday, March 29th – WWE live event in Vienna, Austria

* Sunday, March 30th – WWE live event in Amsterdam, Netherlands

* Monday, March 31st – WWE RAWin London, England