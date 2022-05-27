Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes will defend the straps against The Good Brothers at Slammiversary.

This week’s Impact saw Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announce the match during a backstage segment. Honor No More’s Mike Bennett approached D’Amore and asked if he and Matt Taven could challenge for the titles at Slammiversary, but D’Amore revealed that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. The Briscoes is already planned.

It’s possible that Taven and Bennett will be added to the match later on to make it a Triple Threat.

In more news on Slammiversary, Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley on last night’s show to qualify for Ultimate X. He joins Kenny King, Mike Bailey and X Division Champion Ace Austin as confirmed entrants in the match. There are still two more spots that have to be filled in the six-man match.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. two challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Slammiversary.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.