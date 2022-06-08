MLW has announced Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake for Battle Riot IV.

The MLW featherweight division action will continue at Battle Riot IV with Valkyrie vs. Blake, plus the in-ring debut of Scarlett Bordeaux. There’s no word yet on who Scarlett will be facing.

Taya recently faced Holidead to determine the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion, in a match that will air in the coming weeks. You can click here for spoilers on who became the first-ever champion.

In more news on Battle Riot IV, MLW is no longer advertising Budd Heavy for the 40-man match. Bandido was also officially pulled from the 40-man match once they announced his title match with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. They currently have 16 open slots for the match, and some surprises will be revealed on the night of the show.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Battle Riot IV Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, 16 names TBA

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. TBA

Plus appearances by Davey Richards, nZo, Aramis, Arez, Cesar Duran, Mads Krugger, Microman, Myron Reed, 5150, Gino Medina, Savio Vega, and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.