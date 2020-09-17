WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

AJ Styles will battle Sami Zayn in singles action as their feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy continues. This is rumored to lead to a Triple Threat at Clash of Champions on September 27.

SmackDown will also see Alexa Bliss host “A Moment of Bliss” with special guest Nikki Cross. Last week’s show saw Bliss turn on Cross, dropping her with Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail finisher during a Fatal 4 Way that ended with Cross becoming the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at Clash of Champions.

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin and Sheamus in a Samoan Street Fight

* Alexa Bliss hosts “A Moment of Bliss” with guest Nikki Cross

* Sasha Banks addresses the recent attack by SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.