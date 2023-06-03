AEW has announced more action for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

MJF will address the AEW Universe for the first time since he won the Pillars-Four Way matchup at Double or Nothing to retain the world championship.

Then…FTW Champion HOOK will team up with Jungle Boy Jack Perry to take on Preston Vance and Dralistico in a Texas Tornado matchup.

That’s not all. In a backstage segment on tonight’s AEW Rampage it appeared that Mark Briscoe challenged Jeff Jarrett and his wife Karen Jarrett to a matchup. Briscoe’s partner? Referee Aubrey Edwards, who is looking for revenge after Karen smashed her with a guitar at Double or Nothing. AEW has yet to confirm when this match will take place. See how the segment played out below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW DYNAMITE CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Championship

-HOOK & Jack Perry vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado Math

-Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF