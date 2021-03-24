AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to announce a new matchup for this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Top superstar Adam “Hangman” Page will be battling Cezar Bononi in singles-action, a bout that was made following Bononi’s big win on last night’s DARK.

Following a win last night on @AEW Dark, @CezarBononi_ is back in action tonight LIVE on #AEWDynamite! However he’s drawn the toughest of assignments, as he’ll lock up with Hangman @theAdamPage one-on-one this evening on Dynamite, coming to you Live on @tntdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/Q1oqF1Q1e0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2021

The official AEW Twitter account has also revealed that Britt Baker will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on tonight’s show, her first comments since last week’s historic Unsanctioned matchup between the Dentist and rival Thunder Rosa.

* Darby Allin defends the TNT Title against John Silver

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin and The Varsity Blonds

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in a non-title match. Sydal earns a future title shot if he can win

* Brit Baker segment

* Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bononi

* Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers vs. Brandon Cutler and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks