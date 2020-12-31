WWE has announced a new match and segment for the New Year’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

It was just announced that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make a special request of WWE Management following last week’s Steel Cage win over Kevin Owens.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for the segment, but the official preview notes that Reigns “has made a special request of WWE Management ahead of this week’s SmackDown. The specifics of the request have not yet been disclosed. Details to follow.”

WWE has also announced Carmella and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks for the first SmackDown of 2021. This match comes after last week’s Triple Threat Elimination Match on Christmas, which saw Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles over these same two teams.

Previously announced for this week’s SmackDown was new WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. King Baron Corbin in a non-title match. This will be Big E’s first match since winning the title from Sami Zayn in last week’s Lumberjack Match main event.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

