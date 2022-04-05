A new match and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE has announced Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend for tonight’s show. The two have had words over the past several weeks, and now they will lock up for the first time. Lyons appeared on “Lashing Out” during the March 8 NXT episode.

Lyons is already a fan favorite and this will be her fifth match with the company. She lost her debut to Amari Miller on WWE 205 Live to start the year, but then defeated Erica Yan on 205 Live the following week, defeated Kiana James on the February 22 NXT, and defeated Sloane Jacobs last Tuesday. Legend has won five out of six singles matches since debuting back in January on 205 Live.

WWE has also confirmed that new NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will speak on tonight’s show.

Grimes won the title by winning the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver this past Saturday, defeating Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar and former champion Carmelo Hayes.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Stand & Deliver

* New NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns as a two-time champion

* Tony D’Angelo and AJ Galante continue their Stand & Deliver celebration

* New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defend against former champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* New NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will speak

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

