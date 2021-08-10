The first semi-finals match for the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament has been announced for tonight’s show.

The match will feature Odyssey Jones going up against Trey Baxter.

This has not been confirmed, but it looks like the last semi-finals match will air next Tuesday with Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson. The finals then should take place at NXT Takeover 36 on Sunday, August 22.

WWE has also announced that tonight’s NXT episode will feature a special look at the chaotic rivalry between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Joe vs. Kross will headline Takeover 36 during SummerSlam Weekend.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for the show:

* Sarray vs. Ember Moon

* Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet for a “Face to Face” segment mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addresses Dakota Kai and their Takeover 36 match

* NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov appears

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Trey Baxter vs. Odyssey Jones

* A look back at the rivalry between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross

