AEW has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s live Dynamite.

Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari was added to the line-up for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Starks is warming up for his title match with AEW World Champion MJF at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite on December 14.

Jon Moxley is also now official for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. It was noted that Moxley will speak tonight, but there’s no word yet on what he has to say after last week’s heated exchange with William Regal, and Bryan Danielson, which came days after his Full Gear title loss to MJF.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for tonight’s live show from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, along with the related tweets:

* Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari

* Jon Moxley will speak

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against AR Fox

* Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW TBS Title Celebration for champion Jade Cargill

* Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series

