WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for Monday’s RAW episode.

Cody Rhodes will take on The Miz in singles action on RAW next week.

WWE’s official RAW preview wrote the following on the match: “Before Cody Rhodes steps inside Hell in a Cell, he will look to build momentum for the Premium Live Event when he takes on The Miz. The A-Lister will no doubt try to steal the spotlight from the returning Superstar and earn the respect he believes he’s due, but will Miz be able to pull one over on The American Nightmare?”

RAW will also see Becky Lynch address last week’s main event loss to Asuka, which saw Asuka become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for a title shot at Hell In a Cell.

WWE’s official RAW preview noted: “Becky Lynch’s inspirational rise back to the Raw Women’s Championship took a major detour last week when Asuka surprised Big Time Becks by spraying green mist in her face and rolling her up for the pin to earn a title opportunity against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell. How will Lynch respond after having her title hopes go up in mist at the hands of The Empress of Tomorrow?”

WWE previously announced Bobby Lashley’s “All Mighty Challenge” for Omos and MVP on Monday’s RAW.

There’s still no word on what the challenge will consist of, but the official RAW preview was updated to include the following: “Despite being launched through the side of the steel cage, Bobby Lashley walked away victorious in his cage match against The Nigerian Giant Omos. Now The All Mighty steps back into the ring with a special challenge for Omos and the double-crossing MVP. What does Lashley have in store for the destructive duo? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

Monday’s RAW will take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest.

