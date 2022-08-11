WWE has confirmed that the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will continue during Friday’s SmackDown.

SmackDown will feature Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi.

The tournament began this week on RAW with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeating Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Sky and Kai will now face the winners of Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, which is set to air next Monday night. The winners of Friday’s SmackDown tag team match will go on to face the winners of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, which will likely air next Friday night.

WWE has also announced that Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will sign their contract for Clash at The Castle on Friday night.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

* WWE Clash at The Castle contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

