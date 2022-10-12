AEW has confirmed more top stars for tonight’s Canadian Dynamite debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

It was announced that ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will be in tag team action tonight. Their opponents were not announced. Joe and Wardlow first teamed up on the recent Rampage Grand Slam show, defeating Tony Nese and Josh Woods. “WardJoe” promised to bring terror to other tag teams.

AEW has also announced that fans will hear from MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in separate segments.

Moxley is preparing to defend against “Hangman” Adam Page on next week’s Tuesday Dynamite episode, while MJF is coming off a win over Wheeler Yuta on last week’s show.

Be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:

* Fans will hear from MJF

* Fans will hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will team up vs. opponents TBA

* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

* Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Road To Toronto and Control Center videos for tonight:

