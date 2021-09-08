CM Punk has been announced for tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW has announced that Punk will speak live during tonight’s Dynamite from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. There is no word yet on what he has to say. This will be Punk’s first appearance since his in-ring return at All Out with the win over Darby Allin.

It was also announced that Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole will be appearing live on Dynamite, their Wednesday night debuts following Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view where they made their first appearances for the company.

AEW President & General Manager Tony Khan noted on Busted Open Radio this morning that Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin will take place on tonight’s show. AEW confirmed the match on Twitter and wrote, “Speed v. Power on TNT TONIGHT! As announced by #AEW GM @TonyKhan earlier on @BustedOpenRadio, the high-flying #DanteMartin @lucha_angel1 (on a 5 match win streak) takes on #2 ranked #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs (on a 6 match win streak) on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @tntdrama!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* CM Punk will speak live

* Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will speak live in their first Dynamite appearances

* Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ruby Soho makes Dynamite debut vs. Jamie Hayter

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* Jon Moxley makes his homecoming vs. Minoru Suzuki

* More fallout from All Out

