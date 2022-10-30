A new match has been added to Monday’s Raw as Bianca Belair will face Nikki Cross.

At the end of this week’s Raw, Cross attacked Damage CTRL members while Bayley and Belair were involved in the action, and Belair was knocked out as a result.

She was no longer referred to as Nikki A.S.H. and no longer wore her superhero costume. Bayley defeated Belair by pinfall. As a result, securing a title opportunity for Crown Jewel.

Cross also attacked Bayley after the contest was over. At the show’s conclusion, Cross towered over both Bayley and Belair.

Here is the current lineup for Monday’s show: