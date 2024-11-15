Shelton Benjamin will be facing off against Komander on the November 16th episode of AEW Collision.

Benjamin, who recently lost to Swerve Strickland on the AEW Fright Night episode of Dynamite, will be facing the luchador on Saturday’s show. The show is being taped in Albany, New York tonight. We’ll have spoilers posted here on WrestlingHeadlines.com is just a little bit. Check back in for those!

AEW President Tony Khan made the match official via Twitter, which you can see below:

This Saturday, 11/16

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@Sheltyb803 vs @KomandercrMX 2 of pro wrestling’s most incredible athletes collide Saturday! The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin will make his Collision debut vs the amazing Komander on TNT this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OAWluhnNIM — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2024

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Full Gear Contender Series: La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dralistco, or The Beast Mortos) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens)

* AEW Women’s World Championship – No DQ Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander

In other news, Aaron Rourke is the latest WWE ID prospect.

During Thursday night’s Beyond Wrestling ‘Wrestling Open’ event, it was announced that Rourke has signed with the WWE Independent Development program.

Rourke often works for Beyond Wrestling, Limitless Wrestling, Create-A-Pro Wrestling, wXw, and other indie promotions.

WWE will also be announcing brand new ID prospects at Chaotic Pro Wrestling (November 15) and Northern Crown Wrestling (November 17).

And finally, ROH Women’s Champion Athena will facing off against Leila Grey in a Proving Ground match on next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

As of this writing, this is the only match announced for the show.

NEXT WEEK on ROH TV!#ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG enters the PROVING GROUND as she takes on @Miss_LeilaGrey 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Txz50exyJY — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 15, 2024

