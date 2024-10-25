The first match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision has been announced.

On Thursday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced Ricochet vs. Lio Rush in one-on-one action for the weekly Saturday night two-hour prime time AEW on TNT program.

AEW Collision on October 26 is scheduled to emanate from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Make sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.

#AEWCollision

This Saturday Night, 10/26

Cedar Rapids, IA

LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tntdrama Ricochet vs. Lio Rush In a clash of top tier athleticism @KingRicochet faces @IamLioRush for the first time in AEW! LIVE on Saturday Night Collision at 8pm ET / 7pm CT pic.twitter.com/4NUJ3Z8gvi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2024