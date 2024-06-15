AEW Collision returns tonight.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a new match, which features Hechicero of CMLL going one-on-one against Dalton Castle.

“The Mad Scientist Hechicero returns to Collision TONIGHT and he’s set to face Dalton Castle,” the announcement read. “This is one not to be missed!”

Also scheduled for the 6/15 episode of AEW Collision:

* Christian Cage Father’s Day Special

* AEW TNT Title Qualifying Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

* No DQ: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, & Juice Robinson)

* Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls), Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.