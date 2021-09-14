All Elite Wrestling confirmed a new match booking for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will wrestle 2pointo on the show in a tag team match.

Before Moxley & Kingston answer for The Suzuki Incident, what Suzuki-gun @suzuki_D_minoru + Lance Archer perceived as disrespect last week to the legend Suzuki, tomorrow night Mox & Eddie will try to settle the score for last month’s savage attack by 2point0 LIVE on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/bzeysVRF6u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show that takes place in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on TNT:

Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian

Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Leyla Hirsch

Darby Allin with Sting vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Minoru Suzuki will appear alongside former Suzuki-gun stablemate Lance Archer to issue “a new challenge” to Jon Moxley.

CM Punk on commentary

Dan Lambert issues “tough guy” challenge

Bryan Danielson to address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. 2pointo