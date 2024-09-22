A second match appears likely for the upcoming five-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite in two weeks.

On AEW Dynamite earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling confirmed Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show scheduled for October 8 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

During AEW Collision on Saturday, a vignette aired announcing Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D’s return for the 10/8 show in her hometown.

Before the main event on the 9/21 Collision show, Serena Deeb spoke about her victory over Queen Aminata and issued a challenge to Baker for a match against the former AEW Women’s Champion in her hometown of Pittsburgh at the 5-Year Anniversary show.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.