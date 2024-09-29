The lineup for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show continues to take shape.
During the taped AEW Collision: Grand Slam show on Saturday, Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson was announced for the show, which takes place next Wednesday night.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:
* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson
* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet (AEW International Championship)
* Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb
OHHHHHH!!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/xmyc1rMdS8
— Sebas セバスチャン (@Sebas_Bucks) September 29, 2024