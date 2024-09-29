The lineup for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show continues to take shape.

During the taped AEW Collision: Grand Slam show on Saturday, Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson was announced for the show, which takes place next Wednesday night.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet (AEW International Championship)

* Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb