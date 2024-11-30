A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s special Saturday early-evening episode of AEW Collision on TNT on November 30, Max Caster was featured in a backstage interview segment where he issued a challenge to former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland for the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Caster claimed that despite their recent differences and issues, Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn will have his back in the match.

The match was later confirmed for the 12/4 AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

Also scheduled for AEW Dynamite next week is Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Blue League match in the AEW Continental Classic, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King in a Gold League match in the AEW Continental Classic, PAC vs. Jay White, as well as the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and others.