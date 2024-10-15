The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Late Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on X to announce a new match for the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Added to the card for the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program is Jay White vs. Christian Cage.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/16 show:

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.