The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Late Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on X to announce a new match for the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Added to the card for the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program is Jay White vs. Christian Cage.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/16 show:
* Adam Cole Returns
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White vs. Christian Cage
* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’
* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata
#AEWDynamite
THIS WEDNESDAY, 10/16
San Jose, CA
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS@JayWhiteNZ vs @Christian4Peeps
After a monumental win vs Hangman at WrestleDream,
Jay White aims for revenge on the 2nd man who cost him the #OwenHartTournament, Christian Cage, on TBS this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/POw9PoWwhN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 15, 2024