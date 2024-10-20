A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, a new match has been announced for the show.

Tony Khan has confirmed Queen Aminata vs. Kamille for the 10/23 episode.

Also scheduled:

* ROH World Championship – Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* Kyle Fletcher to speak

* The Elite (Jack Perry & The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)) vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* HOOK “will handle” person who attacked Taz

* House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) in action

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kamille vs. Queen Aminata