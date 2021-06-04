All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Red Velvet will face off against The Bunny in a Singles Match on Friday’s episode of Dynamite.

Monday on Elevation @AllieWrestling used brass knux on @BigSwole to steal a win for herself & @NylaRoseBeast vs. Swole/Red Velvet. GM @TonyKhan has booked #TheBunny in a singles match vs. @Thee_Red_Velvet, who’s seeking payback tomorrow night LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/qAut8Cp8Jj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto (Bullrope Match)

* Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo (Non-Title Match)

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo

* Mark Henry speaks

* Britt Baker championship celebration

* Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party

* Red Velvet vs. The Bunny