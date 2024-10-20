A new match has been announced for AEW Dynamite in two weeks.

In addition to new matches being announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite on October 23 during Saturday night’s episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XII, a match was added to the lineup for the upcoming AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on October 30.

Following her victory over Harley Cameron on the show, Kris Statlander called out Kamille for a one-on-one showdown, noting TBS Champion Mercedes Mone can have a front row seat for the bout.

Also scheduled for AEW Fright Night Dynamite is Shelton Benjamin vs. Swerve Strickland in one-on-one action.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.