A new match has been announced for the pre-show for tomorrow night’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

Ahead of the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 23 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW has announced a new singles match for the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

Joining previously announced pre-show match QT Marshall vs. “Big Boom” A.J. will be a women’s showdown, as New Jersey’s own Deonna Purrazzo goes one-on-one against Anna Jay.

As noted, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser joins Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett on the pre-show panel for AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour.

Make sure to join us here on 11/23 for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results coverage from Newark, N.J.