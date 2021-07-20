During tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube it was announced that former SCU member Frankie Kazarian, who picked up a victory on the show, would be taking on Doc Gallows from the Good Brothers at Fyter Fest night two on TNT. Kazarian has been actively hunting down members of the Elite ever since his split from Christopher Daniels, and looks to get even with the promotion’s top faction this Wednesday.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FYTER FEST

-Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S. championship

-Britt Baker versus Nyla Rose for the AEW women’s champion

-Chris Jericho versus Shawn Spears (Spears can use a chair and Jericho cannot)

-Orange Cassidy versus The Blade

-Frankie Kazarian versus Doc Gallows