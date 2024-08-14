The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage continues to take shape.

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the addition of MxM Collection vs. Top Flight for the August 16 episode of AEW Rampage.

Originally scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision on August 17, the match was bumped up a day to the 8/16 Rampage during an AEW digital exclusive video that was released ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program.

Additionally, the 8/17 show will feature Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.