Ask and you shall receive.
Darby Allin issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and fight him at the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view next weekend.
On Saturday night, he got his answer.
Brody King of The House of Black responded to the challenge by Darby Allin during the October 5 episode of AEW Collision, and the match was made official for the October 12 PPV in Tacoma, WA.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)
* Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)
* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Title)
* Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage (ROH TV Title)
.@Brodyxking has accepted the open challenge for #AEWWrestleDream!#AEWCollision is NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/26iPyhgTAl
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 6, 2024