Ask and you shall receive.

Darby Allin issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and fight him at the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view next weekend.

On Saturday night, he got his answer.

Brody King of The House of Black responded to the challenge by Darby Allin during the October 5 episode of AEW Collision, and the match was made official for the October 12 PPV in Tacoma, WA.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Title)

* Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage (ROH TV Title)