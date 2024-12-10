The lineup for this week’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event continues to take shape.
Ahead of the year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 show on December 13, the promotion has announced a new match for the “Countdown” pre-show.
In one-on-one action, it will be the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” and 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Frankie Kazarian squaring off against Jonathan Gresham on the pre-show for TNA Final Resolution 2024 this coming Friday night.
Also scheduled for the 12/13 PPV from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.:
* Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA (X-Division Title)
* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis (TNA Title)
* The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Tag-Title Tables Match)
* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Title)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary
* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin (TNA Title Eliminator)
BREAKING: @JonathanGresham will battle @FrankieKazarian LIVE on December 13 on TNA+ at 7:30 PM on The Countdown To #TNAFinalResolution from Center Stage in Atlanta!
Head to https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA for all the details on how to watch! pic.twitter.com/Lrtuln1iNU
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 10, 2024