The lineup for this week’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

Ahead of the year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 show on December 13, the promotion has announced a new match for the “Countdown” pre-show.

In one-on-one action, it will be the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” and 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Frankie Kazarian squaring off against Jonathan Gresham on the pre-show for TNA Final Resolution 2024 this coming Friday night.

Also scheduled for the 12/13 PPV from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.:

* Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA (X-Division Title)

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis (TNA Title)

* The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Tag-Title Tables Match)

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Title)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin (TNA Title Eliminator)