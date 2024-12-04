The AEW updates keep coming.
After announcing a new segment for AEW Dynamite and new matches for AEW Rampage, the company has also announced a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
Scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c will now feature the addition of Mina Shirakawa vs. Emi Sakura in one-on-one action in the women’s division.
Previously announced for the 12/7 show is Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in a NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament match.
This Saturday, 12/7@GalaxyConCMH Columbus, OH
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT
