AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that Matt Sydal will take on Lee Moriarty in a singles-matchup on next week’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite. The bout was set after Sydal called out Moriarty for cheating to win against Dante Martin on tonight’s show. Check out the segment below.

Matt Sydal calls out Lee Moriarty for that disrespectful route to victory, and challenges him to a match next Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen on TBS! #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 4 is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/o4WUeNptfv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW women’s championship

-Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

-Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal