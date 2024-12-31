The lineup for the first TNA iMPACT of the New Year continues to take shape.

On Monday evening, TNA Wrestling announced the addition of KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin in one-on-one action for the January 2, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Previously announced for the two-hour prime time Thursday night program, which airs at 8/7c on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet in Canada, is Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather By Elegance in eight-Knockouts tag-team action.

