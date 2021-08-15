IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Moose, Chris Sabin, Ace Austin, and former world champion Sami Callihan will all meet in a fatal-four way matchup at the August 20th Emergence special to determine a new number one contender for the IMPACT championship, which is now held by Christian Cage.

BREAKING: @TheMooseNation, @SuperChrisSabin, @TheSamiCallihan and @The_Ace_Austin will face off at #Emergence on August 20th to determine who will be the number one contender for the IMPACT World Championship at #VictoryRoad on @IMPACTPlusApp in September! pic.twitter.com/r17ttjmjt6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 15, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR EMERGENCE:

-Christian Cage versus Brian Myers for the IMPACT world championship

-Sami Callihan versus Ace Austin versus Moose versus Chris Sabin #1 Contender’s match

-Josh Alexander versus Jake Something for the IMPACT X-Division championship

-The Good Brothers versus Violent By Design versus Willie Mack/Rich Swann for the IMPACT tag team championship