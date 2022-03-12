Pro-wrestling/MMA star Josh Barnett took to Twitter earlier today to announce a new matchup for his Bloodsport 8 pay-per-view.

Renowned grappler Timothy Thatcher will take on the powerful JR Kratos at the event, which takes place on Thursday March 31st in Park Place Texas as a part of the GCW Collective.

Two wrestlers who came up together Trained together Bled and sweat together Are meeting in the ring at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8. Each man knows each other's strengths…and how to exploit their weaknesses. Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos Tix! https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/cLMMsOoiIl — (@JoshLBarnett) March 12, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOODSPORT 8:

-Josh Barnett vs. Jonah

-Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos

-Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

-Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

-John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch

-Minor Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

-Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai