Pro-wrestling/MMA star Josh Barnett took to Twitter earlier today to announce a new matchup for his Bloodsport 8 pay-per-view.
Renowned grappler Timothy Thatcher will take on the powerful JR Kratos at the event, which takes place on Thursday March 31st in Park Place Texas as a part of the GCW Collective.
Two wrestlers who came up together
Trained together
Bled and sweat together
Are meeting in the ring at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8.
Each man knows each other's strengths…and how to exploit their weaknesses.
Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos
Tix! https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/cLMMsOoiIl
— (@JoshLBarnett) March 12, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOODSPORT 8:
-Josh Barnett vs. Jonah
-Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos
-Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick
-Ninja Mack vs. Yoya
-John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch
-Minor Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
-Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai