The card for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI show continues to take shape.

On Tuesday, the UFC legend announced a return and debut for the upcoming show scheduled for this weekend.

“A French Greco-Roman trained, Catch Wrestling luchador, Heddi Karaoui, is coming back to Bloodsport with victory on his mind,” he wrote. “Meeting him in the ring, and making his Bloodsport debut, is Philly’s own – Brian Johnson.”

Previously announced for the July 28 show in Brooklyn, New York is Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs, Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski, Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat, Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Woods, Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita, Mike Santana vs. Homicide, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA and Brutus Creed vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.