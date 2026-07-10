WWE has announced a new match heading into tonight’s big event in Oklahoma.

Finn Balor will square off against Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown this evening at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“No longer a member of The MFTs, Tama Tonga will go head-to-head with Finn Balor,” WWE.com announced via their official SmackDown preview on Friday morning. “Don’t miss the explosive showdown and all the action on SmackDown this Friday night at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA.”

Also advertised for the 7/10 blue brand show in “The Sooner State” is WWE United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as an appearance by newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.