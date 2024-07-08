A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s episode of NXT on the USA network.

Sol Ruca will be taking on Fallon Henley on the program, which is the fallout episode following this past Sunday’s Heatwave PLE. Ruca was in action at Heatwave, losing to Kelani Jordan, who remains NXT Women’s North American Champion.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Wes Lee addresses his future

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

-Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

-Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe