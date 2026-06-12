The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Following the confrontation on the June 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, a new tag team match has been announced for this week’s show, pitting WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige against Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

While the champions will be in action, the bout will be contested as a non-title match.

Henley and Reid were part of the trio that targeted Bella and Paige last week, with Jacy Jayne leading the charge as Fatal Influence made its intentions clear.

WWE announced the matchup on its official website with the following preview:

“WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella step into the ring with the dangerous Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence in an exciting non-title match, tonight on SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.”

The match adds to an already loaded lineup for the June 12 edition of SmackDown.

Also advertised in King of the Ring tournament action is Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys and Finn Balor colliding in a Quarterfinal Match, while Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill will battle in a Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match.

Also scheduled for the show, GUNTHER is set to reveal the stipulation for his upcoming championship rematch against Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella battle Fatal Influence in non-title action TONIGHT on #SmackDown 📍: Providence, RI

🎟️: https://t.co/r9n3LUKcLP

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/WEDjYiS19W — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2026