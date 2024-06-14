A new matchup has been announced for the June 18th episode of NXT on the USA Network.
A women’s triple-threat tag team matchup will be taking place on the show. Roxanne Perez will team with Lola Vice to battle Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson and Jacy Jayne & Jazyn Nyx.
TUESDAY on #WWENXT:
After chaos erupted at the end of this week's show, it'll be a Triple Threat Tag Team Match with @roxanne_wwe & @lolavicewwe vs. @lashlegendwwe & @JakaraWWE vs. @jacyjaynewwe!
8/7c on
-25-Man Battle Royal, with the winner challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Heatwave
-Kelani Jordan defends the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Michin
-Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx