A new matchup has been announced for the June 18th episode of NXT on the USA Network.

A women’s triple-threat tag team matchup will be taking place on the show. Roxanne Perez will team with Lola Vice to battle Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson and Jacy Jayne & Jazyn Nyx.

-25-Man Battle Royal, with the winner challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Heatwave

-Kelani Jordan defends the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Michin

